Governor Fubara Visits Rivers Assembly Quarters as Pro-Wike House Of reps speaker allege plans to demolish the temporary chambers (video)





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who has been at loggerheads with the State House of Assembly paid an unscheduled visit to the Assembly Quarters on Thursday, May 9.

The quarters serve as the official residence for the 32 legislators of the state and house the temporary chambers of the (Pro-Nyesom Wike) Martin Amaewhule-led state Assembly since the demolition of the main assembly building.

Alongside heavy security, Governor Fubara briefly toured the premises before departing to inspect the Emohua-Kalabari road, slated for inauguration as part of his upcoming first-anniversary celebrations next week.

Regarding the visit to the Assembly Quarters, Governor Fubara said it was to assess the facility in light of the emergence of the new Speaker, suggesting that some work may be necessary to be carried out there.