Texas elementary school trends after murder and revenge p0rn incident





A Texas elementary school is currently enmeshed in two major scandals involving its staff; revenge porn and murder.

Adriane Mathews Gray Elementary School near Houston is trending online after one of the female teachers shot a video of her bare breasts while surrounded by children’s books and toys on campus.

The teacher also shared another video of her removing her panties to expose herself in a bathroom. The teacher made no attempt to conceal her identity, with her staff ID reportedly on display at one point.

Defending herself, she claimed that her former boyfriend got his hands on the videos and disseminated them after they called it quits. She filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her ex was engaging in revenge porn.

The teacher reportedly resigned back in February for unrelated reasons, but is now under criminal investigation, though she has not been charged. The school first learned about her X-rated flicks this past Wednesday.

On Monday, May 27, another…