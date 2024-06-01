AfroSport Gets FTA Rights To Air 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers In Nigeria





MMS/PC Plus Group, the exclusive agency appointed by FIFA for managing the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in 41 Sub-Saharan African countries, has granted AfroSport the exclusive media rights for broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in Nigeria.

Afrosport has also been appointed as Host Broadcaster and together with National Broadcaster, NTA Network, to be responsible for producing the Nigeria National Team matches and presenting them to the nation.

With an expanded final tournament taking place in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026, up to 10 places are up for grabs, with the winners from each of the nine groups of six qualifying automatically, with another team having a chance through a playoff. With 8 matches remaining to be played, Nigeria, next match week will offer two matches, at home against South Africa on 7 June at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and three days later an away fixture against Benin, to be hosted in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Source: Leadership Newspaper