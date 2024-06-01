WAPA Distributes 6,000 Sanitary Pads To Girls, Women In Lagos Communities

By Kemi Akintokun

In a bid to ensure good menstrual hygiene among girls and women in Lagos state, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) distributed 6,000 sanitary pads to various communities.

Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed this at a programme organised to commemorate the 2024 World Hygiene Day on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Menstrual Hygiene Day is commemorated yearly on May 29 to create awareness on the importance of good hygiene during menstruation.

Dada noted the importance of empowering women and girls by providing them with tools and knowledge they need to manage their period safely and confidently.

She explained that girls and women are faced with challenges due to lack of access to sanitary products, clean water and proper facilities, with consequences on their health, education and general wellbeing.

“As we come together to commemorate this…