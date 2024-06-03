Gunman who shot 2 NYPD cops revealed to be migrant who recently crossed into�US





A 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant shot two police officers early Monday, June 3, when they tried to stop him as he was riding a motorized scooter, according to police.

The officers had tried to pull over the teen, identified as Bernardo Castro Mata, after spotting him driving the wrong way down a street at 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in Elmhurst at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

The suspect quickly ditched the moped and fled on foot for several blocks, according to cops.

During the pursuit, the teen allegedly pulled out an illegal gun and fired multiple rounds at the officers.

One of the officers took a bullet to the leg while the other was struck in the front of his bulletproof vest.

At least one of the officers returned fire and struck the suspect in the ankle.

The teen has no criminal history in New York, but is a suspect in several “snatch and grab” robbery investigations in Queens — including one in which a woman was allegedly attacked and had her credit…