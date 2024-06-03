PICTORIAL: Workers’ Strike Grounds Activities In Kaduna





Total compliance by civil servants in Kaduna State with the joint directive of the national leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike action over new national minimum wage for workers, has grounded activities within the State capital on Monday.

A visit to Kaduna Polytechnic saw students locked out of their campus by labour union officials in compliance with the nationwide indefinite strike order. The union officials stormed the Unguwan Rimi campus of the school and drove the students out before putting the gates under lock and key.

Some of the students, who spoke to our correspondent, however, condemned the strike action, saying they will always be at the losing end. They urged the Labour unions to return to the negotiation table because their academic calendar will be affected if the strike continues.

Similarly, Labour leaders in the state also sealed the main gate of the National Ear Care Centre after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper