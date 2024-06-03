Business Network ‘ll Bridge Employment Gap For People With Disabilities – Chair

By Grace Alegba

The Nigeria Business and Disability Network (NBDN) says it plans to launch an app designed to connect People With Disabilities (PWD) with potential employers.

Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Chairperson of NBDN and Head of Sustainability at Access Corporation, unveiled this initiative during the NBDN 2024 Annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The conference, hosted by Access Bank, centered around the theme, “Disability Inclusion in Corporate Sustainability”.

It aimed to address the challenges faced by PWDs in accessing employment opportunities.

Victor-Laniyan emphasised the importance of creating a safe and inclusive space for PWDs, stating that the app would alleviate the hardships and discrimination they often encounter during job searches.

“The app will serve as a platform for PWDs to access job opportunities and receive guidance on CV writing and other necessary skills,” she explained.

She further highlighted that the app…