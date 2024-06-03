Hunter flees after shooting colleague dead in Ogun Forest





A hunter, Sunday Ijiola, 43, was allegedly shot dead by a colleague, Atanda Agbobiado, in a forest at Pakoyi, via Owode Ketu, Yewa North Area of Ogun.

The incident occurred last Tuesday, May 28, 2024, when about fifteen hunters went into the forest to hunt.

The hunters split up when they got to the forest.

While hunting, the suspended reportedly mistook to deceased for a deer they were pursuing and shot him, Punch reports.

A police officer told the publication: “It was said that a group of hunters from Owode-Apesin village, consisting of about 15 people, went to the forest to go about their hunting activities, and then saw a big deer in the forest.

“They decided to make it their target and noticed it was gradually disappearing from their view, so they decided to strategically hunt it by double-crossing the fleeing animal.”

The culprit, Agbobiado, shot at the prey while they were pursuing it. His colleagues reportedly raced excitedly to the target but were startled to see…