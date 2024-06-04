Watch video of two friends Celine and Afiba leaving Port Harcourt to visit a Facebook friend Andrew Amaechi in Aba before they disappeared





Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared video of two friends, Celine and Afiba leaving Port Harcourt to visit a Facebook friend, Andrew Amaechi, in Aba before they disappeared.

LIB reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Abia State on April 27, 2024 to see Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo after meeting him on Facebook.

Harrison Gwamnishu has already confirmed the discovery of a d€composing body. He mentioned that the d£composing body was found with its head, hands and legs not visible and that it was wrapped in one of the curtains similar to the ones in the home of Andrew who was k!lled while trying to escape from arrest some days ago. He mentioned that it is uncertain if the body belongs to any of the missing ladies.

In the first slide of the videos shared, the friends were seen getting into a car to visit Andrew in Aba. The second slide shows them being held hostage by Andrew in his Aba…