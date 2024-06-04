Freedman decries congestion in correctional centres — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, Ben-Rabbi Freedman, has decried the congestion of inmates in Lagos State correctional centres, which he blamed on lack of insufficient infrastructure.

He also said that inmates awaiting trial, including those in need of legal advice, were one of the causes of congestion in the correctional facilities. Freedman gave the lamentation during the fifth yearly conference of the RCCG Prison and Hospital Ministry, with the theme: “Wind of Divine Repositioning,” held at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State. He expressed concern that no fewer than 700 inmates were being brought to correctional centres every two weeks.

“Seventy per cent of inmates in correctional facilities in Nigeria are awaiting trial. This is an issue. Some of the inmates do not have legal representation, though there are legal aids provided for the indigent, including assistance from non-governmental…