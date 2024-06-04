A word for Emir Lamido Sanusi and others

TIMES and tides change. Seasons flicker and flutter, and the weather varies. The message in all this is the transience of everything in life. Nothing really is permanent; except change itself. A time there was when their word was law. Their reverence from their subjects was so high to the sky. They were addressed as the one who does no wrong, the real unquestionable; one second only to the gods. But all that was in the past. Yes! They still bear the monicker, Royal majesty, their Highnesses or their eminence, but that is only in word. In deed and in truth they have been stripped of their liegedom and are now subject to the authority of those who are supposed to be their subjects. …