Suspected terrorists kill 7, behead two in Niger state attack





At least 7 people have been killed in a fresh attack on communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State by suspected terrorists.

Daily Trust on Saturday, June 8, 2024, gathered that two of the victims, Kabiru Salihu and Abubakar Karaga were beheaded by the attackers.

Among the villages attacked between Thursday and Friday were Lanta, Bassa, Kasimani, Unguwan-Madi and Makuda among others, where houses and domestic animals were reportedly set ablaze.

One of the sources who preferred anonymity due to security threats said “All in all, it was seven people that were killed by Boko Haram in Bassa.

He said the humanitarian crisis at Erena camp had worsened as more villages got attacked on a daily basis.