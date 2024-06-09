Troops foil kidnap attempt in Zamfara, rescue four passengers and neutralize two terrorists

Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled an attempt by terrorists to kidnap passengers in Zamfara State. 

 

The Army in a statement on Sunday, June 9, 2024, said the troops deployed along the Gusau-Tsafe-Funtua road, responding to a distress call successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt in the Angwan Chida area of Tsafe Local Government Area. 

 

During the rescue operation, troops engaged the terrorists attempting to abduct occupants of a Toyota Corolla in a fierce shootout, neutralizing two terrorists and rescuing four passengers.

 

The operation resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and the vehicle involved in the attempted abduction. 

 



