Real Madrid rejects Club World Cup invitation in row over cash for participation





Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Spanish giants will not play at next year’s Club World Cup.

The competition is set to be expanded to 32 teams and will be played across four weeks in the US next summer following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

The Spanish club was expected to be one of the standout clubs to take part – having won the tournament on five occasions in the last nine years, but Ancelotti has confirmed that his team will not play due to FIFA not offering enough money, and believes other sides will follow suit.

‘FIFA forgets that the clubs and players will not participate in that tournament,’ Ancelotti said in an interview with Il Giornale, as quoted by Relevo.

‘A single Real Madrid match is worth €20million (£17m) and they want to give us that money for the entire competition. Negative.

‘Real Madrid, like other clubs, we will decline the invitation.’

FIFA’s decision to expand the Club World Cup has been…