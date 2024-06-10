Self-discipline, love, respect, fear of God and STDs





Some Nigerian men have revealed why they don’t cheat on their wives.

Responding to a Facebook post by a Nigerian lawyer on Sunday, June 9, most of them mentioned that they don’t cheat because of the fear of God and STDs.

Others said they love and respect their wives.

“I wasn’t forced to marry her so there’s no way I am going to cheat on her. I genuinely fell in love with her and the love is leading me,” one Joseph Bassey wrote.

“I am married to my wife and she decided to become my favourite best friend and I responded yes to that effect. Thereafter we couldn’t do without each other again. Respect became the backbone,” Davidson wrote.