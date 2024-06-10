Coalition Backs N’Assembly Resolution to Halt Divestment in Oil, Gas Sector by IOCs – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has thrown its weight behind the resolution of the House of Representatives to halt the ongoing divestment of oil and gas assets by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The Coalition led by Botti Isaac of Social Action Integrated Centre (Social Action), Dr. Prince Ekpere of OLESH Centre for Community Development; Arigbabu Sulaiman of HEDA Resource Centre; Dr. Barrister Uko Etuk of Policy Alert; Shehu Akowe of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, among others disclosed this at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition, Isaac expressed worry over the rationale behind the federal government’s plan to hurriedly approve the International Oil Companies (IOCs) divestment plans without proper assessment.

The coalition stated: “We call for a halt to divestment given the significant risks and…