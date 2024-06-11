Phase 1 of Lagos-Calabar coastal road will be ready by 2025 – Umahi





Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has said that phase one of the Lagos-Calabar super highway will be ready for commissioning by May 2025.

Umahi disclosed this at a meeting with contractors at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja. Commending the contractor handling the project for the quality of work, Umahi also revealed that the Federal Government has paid N10bn as compensation for communities and individuals along the road corridor affected by the project.

He said;

“The ministry is doing everything possible to see how we can do away with veriation of price. In the states, there is nothing like variation of price, but what is fashionable in the Ministry of Works is variation of price.

“Let me announce that the concrete we gave, the asphalt we gave are based on a price of N1,700 per $1 US dollar; it don’t attract any variation. Even the legacy project, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, we have cut down to six lanes. The project has not been…