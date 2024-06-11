Illicit Arms Control:  Centre Seeks Army’s Support

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army in tackling the menace of illicit arms proliferation in the country.

The National Coordinator of the centre, retired DIG Johnson Kokumo, made the call when he led his management team on courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kokumo also called on the Nigerian army to help the centre in apprehending the criminals that had been parading themselves and usurping the functions of NCCSALW in different parts of the country.

He said that a leader of one of such illegal bodies known as NatCom had been apprehended and remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre for undertaking illegal activities.

He also called on the army high command to make available quality personnel to assist in ensuring that key positions at the centre were adequately manned.

“We need to collaborate on our efforts with…