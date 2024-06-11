Ride or Die in Nigeria





Infinix partnered with IMAX to premiere the highly anticipated movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and it was a night to remember. The event brought together the franchise’s die-hard fans and several celebrities for an evening of glamour, excitement, and cutting-edge technology.

The black carpet sparkled under the lights as fans and stars gathered for this exclusive event. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, hinting that something unusual was about to happen. Infinix showcased its Note 40 phones, allowing attendees to experience its advanced features first-hand. Celebrities such as Kunle Remi, Kie Kie, Timi Dakolo, Ali Baba, Efa Iwara, GGB Dance Crew, Denrele, etc. graced the event, adding a touch of glamour and star power as they mingled with fans, posed for pictures, and shared their excitement for the latest instalment of the Bad Boys series.

As the movie began, the theatre was filled with cheers and applause. Bad Boys: Ride or Die delivered on all fronts with…