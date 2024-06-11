Some people are negotiating with bandits without my knowledge





Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has alleged that some of his political foes are negotiating with bandits without his knowledge.

Lawal who disclosed this during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, also lamented the” laid back” attitude of the police and the military in combating the menace of banditry plaguing the North-West state.

“At a point, I had to really come and say it clearly because when we are trying to take care of the situation, somebody somewhere is negotiating with the bandits without my knowledge,” he lamented, adding that the series of negotiations with bandits by previous administrations did not yield any positive results and there was no basis to continue with such venture which, he said, enrich the vicious marauders.

When asked whether he knows the identity of those negotiating with bandits, he said, “To some extent, we do.”

Speaking further, he said the uninspiring attitude of…