Stormy Daniels reveals she was sexually abused at 9

Pornstar and Trump accuser, Stormy Daniels has described how she was sexually abused at the age of nine and how she used horses to survive a tumultuous childhood.

Speaking on the first episode of Daily Mail’s Everything I Know About Me: Stormy Daniels, which was released Tuesday, June 11, the pornstar at the center of Donald Trump’s hush money trial revealed that she wanted to go back and ‘kill’ her abuser, but he was already dead.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she spent most of her childhood in a small house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which fell into disrepair after her father left.

She revealed she always felt sympathetic for her father because he ‘made it very clear that he didn’t want to have children.’

She claimed she was often questioned about why she wasn’t more mad that her father left the family.

‘But if a woman is being dishonest, it sort of takes that power away,’ she explained. ‘And he never wanted children.