Rivers: 40 Reps Demand Disciplinary Action Against Gagdi Over Claim On Visit To Fubara  





The leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to look into alleged misinformation by a Plateau lawmaker, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, against Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and 39 other lawmakers, who paid Governor Siminalayi Fubara a solidarity visit in Rivers State.

Recall that Ugochinyere had led about 39 lawmakers on a solidarity visit to Governor Fubara, to attend the first anniversary of the governor in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on June 2.

At the House plenary on June 4, Rep. Gagdi citing Order Six, Rule One, said his privilege as a member of the House was breached by the visit of some lawmakers to Mr Fubara.

He stated that Rep. Ugochinyere had issued a statement to the press on the visit, giving the impression that the lawmakers represented the House. He further claimed that the lawmakers were members of the Local Content Committee who were in Rivers State on an overnight assignment but used the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the governor.

But, countering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper