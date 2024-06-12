Six masquerades arrested for allegedly beating people in Ebonyi market





Six masquerades were arrested at Okwor Ngbo market in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for allegedly beating people and going against the ban on parading masquerades on market days.

It was gathered that leaders of the Ngbo community had earlier warned the youths to stop using masquerades to harass and disturb market women and collect money from them.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Onah Chinedu Ogba, who spearheaded the ban, has said that he is not against masquerade display.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Joshua Ebenyi, said any masquerade caught in Okwo Market and major roads will face the wrath of the law.

“Rt Hon Onah Chinedu Ogba the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State and an illustrious son of Abarigwe Umuogudu Oshia Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area has today expressed his ill feelings towards the constant parading of masquerades in Okwo Market and the major…