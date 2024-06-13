I Have Never Been Dumped or Heartbroken – Singer, Billie Eilish





American singer, Billie Eilish, has opened up about her past relationships saying she has never been “dumped” or heartbroken before.

The 22-year-old disclosed in a candid chat with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine, that she initiated the breakup with all her exes.

“I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up,” she revealed.

“I think when people hear that, they’re like, ‘Oh, all you do is break hearts.’ Sure, but that doesn’t mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, ‘Oh, let me get the fuck out of here.’ Or it means things just weren’t right.”

Billie Eilish’s most recent public relationship was with singer Jesse Rutherford but in May 2022, Eilish’s team confirmed their break up and said the relationship ended amicably.