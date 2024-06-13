Russia denies recruiting Nigerian students for war in Ukraine in exchange for visa renewal





The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has denied the report that Nigerian students are being conscripted to fight with Russian troops in the war in Ukraine in exchange for visa renewal.

A report by Bloomberg, an international media platform based in America, claimed that Russia has decided not to extend the visas of African students and young workers unless they agree to join its military to fight against Ukraine.

But the Russian Embassy has debunked the report, labeling it as fake news.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the embassy said the report is aimed at undermining the friendship and cooperation between Russia and Nigeria.

The statement stated that Nigerian students in Russia face no difficulties in extending their visas, adding that no student has confirmed the allegation.

The statement reads, “The Embassy of the Russian Federation is compelled to emphasise that such news is not only false but also damages Russian-Nigerian educational cooperation by…