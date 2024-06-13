Multichoice Blames Nigeria’s Economy For Decline In DStv Subscribers





African Pay-TV operator, Multichoice Group, has blamed Nigeria’s economy as DStv active subscribers in the country declined by 18 per cent.

The company stated this on Wednesday in its financial result for the year, which ended March 31, 2024.

It said the decline in Nigeria affected its overall subscriber database leading to a 9 per cent decline for the year.

The total subscription figure for Nigeria was not stated as it is lumped with other operating units outside South Africa tagged as ‘Rest of Africa’ (RoA).

Multichoice reported that the 18% decline in Nigeria brought the RoA’s total active subscribers down by 13% to 8.1 million from 9.3 million in 2023.

“The group’s 9% decline in active subscribers was mainly due to a 13% decline in the Rest of Africa business as mass-market customers in countries like Nigeria had to prioritise basic necessities over entertainment, while the South African business showed more resilience with a 5% decline.

Source: Leadership Newspaper