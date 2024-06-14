Infinix Continues to Support University of Ibadan in Empowering Students Through Technology





Infinix, a leading technology brand dedicated to empowering today’s youth, recently commissioned the newly renovated ICT Student Resource Centre at the University of Ibadan. The event, held on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Infinix and the University of Ibadan.



The goal of the partnership is to enhance students’ academic, entrepreneurial, social, and technical skills, as well as to establish the Infinix Club within the university to promote student participation in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial development. Additionally, the partnership aimed to provide access to job and internship opportunities for University of Ibadan students at Transsion and its subsidiaries in Nigeria and globally. In line with this, Infinix recently offered Graduate Trainee positions to six UI students after a call for applications.







The newly renovated ICT Student Resource Centre is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to these…