80% of those who insult, abuse, disparage and are intolerant of my views on this platform are from one ethnic nationality





Politician, Doyin Okupe, is of the view that eighty percent of those who insult, abuse, disparage and are intolerant of his views on social media are from one ethnic nationality. Okupe shared this view on his X handle this afternoon June 15.

Okupe has in recent times received heat on social media after dismissing the credibility of Peter Obi in the 2023 general election.

Okupe who served as the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organization in the 2023 general election, had on June 7, appeared on Channels TV where he stated that of all the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections, Tinubu was the best. Read here.

Many felt his comment were treacherous and took to social media to slam him.

In the post he shared on X today, Doyin stated that he is a nationalist and that during the general elections, he supported a candidate from the South East against one from his own region the South West. He said that he supported Obi based only on the principle…