Eid-el-Kabir: Nigerians’ sacrifices won’t be in vain





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not be in vain.

The statement reads;

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty. The President congratulates the Muslim faithful and prays that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience. The President emphasizes that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.”

Tinubu also urged Muslims to pray for peace in the country while celebrating with their families.