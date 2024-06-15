Finidi George reportedly resigns as Super Eagles coach





Finidi George has reportedly resigned his role as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Popular sports news reporter, Toyin Ibitoye, disclosed this on X some minutes ago.

‘’News just in Finidi George @FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his @NGSuperEagles manager position”

Finidi, a former Nigerian international and member of the iconic 1994 Super Eagles squad that won the nation’s second African Cup of Nations title, took over as head coach last month.

His resignation comes days after the NFF disclosed it is in search of a foreign Technical Adviser following a poor run in the WCQ.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or Finidi George have yet to confirm his resignation.