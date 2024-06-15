New ‘Nostradamus’ predicts when World War III will begin and it’s just days away





An astrologer dubbed “New Nostradamus” is predicting the start of World War III is mere days away.

The Indian has also doubled down on his prediction after dipping the bombshell.

Kushal Kumar said back in May that World War III would begin on June 18.

“NOW, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3,” Kushal Kumar said again this week, doubling down on a May prediction after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

On Thursday, June 13, Kumar rattled off a series of current, disturbing events justifying his claim in another post to Medium.

First, Kumar cited a recent terror attack that targeted and killed nine Hindu pilgrims in the Himalayas while injuring 33 others.

Next, he referenced that shots were fired at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea when troops from the north crossed into the DMZ on Sunday.

Thirdly, Kumar cited that the conflict in Israel has escalated as Hezbollah forces in…