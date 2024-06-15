NGO Urges Nigerians To Donate Blood To Save Lives

By Sarafina Christopher

De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI), a humanitarian organisation, has urged Nigerians to donate blood in order to save lives.

The Chairman, DNKI, Abuja Chapter, Mr Kolawole Otepola, made this call on Friday at the Wuse District Hospital, Abuja, during the organisation’s visit to hospitals to commemorate 2024 World Blood Donor Day.

According to Otepola, blood is God given; hence the need to reach out to others who do not have; who cannot pay and donate freely from what God has freely given.

He said that blood donation was what the organisation did on a yearly basis.

“This time, we chose Wuse hospital because we looked around; we have been to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, Abuja six times; we have been to Maitama and Gwarinpa.

“So, we decided to go somewhere new this time; we decided to go to where our impacts will be further felt; where we have not gone before,” he said.

He advised that Nigerians should make use of the opportunity to turn out…