Two thieves hit by bus while fleeing from their victim





Two thieves have reportedly been hit by a bus while fleeing from the people they had stolen from.

The two suspects who were fleeing the scene of their crime were struck by a bus on Chinhoyi Street in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday, June 14. This incident brought the bustling town to an abrupt standstill as onlookers gathered in disbelief. Eyewitnesses reported that the two men had stolen a phone near the Gulf complex. In their attempt to escape, they ran into oncoming traffic, leading to the fatal accident.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries immediately, while the other sustained severe injuries. The deceased had his head fatally injured in the collision.

Videos making rounds online captured the moment police officers arrived at the chaotic scene. The crowd watched in shock as law enforcement managed the aftermath of the accident. The surviving thief had already been taken to the hospital.