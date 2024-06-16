Yoruba market leader challenges Yoruba market women selling perishable items at a higher price than their fellow Hausa traders (video)





A video of a male market leader challenging Yoruba female traders in an Ekiti market for selling their perishables at a higher price than the ones being sold by Hausa traders in the same market, has made the rounds on social media.

Nigerians are currently battling with the exorbitant prices of Tomatoes, Fresh pepper and other essential perishable items in the market.

Noticing that there was a huge price difference, the market leader asked those selling higher than others if it was Tinubu or the dollar that was making them sell at such exorbitant prices, thereby extorting money from fellow Nigerians. He appealed to them to be kind to others.

