RCCG Member Kicks Over Iluyomade’s Resignation 





Following the recent resignation of one of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Trinity Towers’ Senior pastors, Idowu Iluyomade, a church member, Funsho Olufemi, who resides in Lagos has expressed his displeasure towards the development.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Olufemi noted that the Iluyomades have done so much to build the church of God and to strengthen Christianity in Nigeria, hence they should be reconsidered.

He, however, cautioned the church to desist from politicking which he assumed forced Iluyomade out of RCCG.

He stated, “I wish to make it crystal clear that this use and dump system did not start today. What happened to the Iluyomades is a culture in RCCG. The RCCG has long been rewarding its good and diligent members with frustration and punishment. Those who helped the church to grow are cast away like worthless orange peels.”

He buttressed, “I will give some indisputable examples among many. The first is the case of Pastor Tony Rapu, who pastor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper