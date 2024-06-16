EFCC, FBI Strengthen Partnership On Fight Against Crimes

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede and Director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray, when he led a team of the Bureau’s top officials on a visit to the EFCC Chairman in Abuja

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have strengthened their partnership towards tackling the old and emerging crimes that are of mutual interests to Nigeria and the United States. .

FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray, said this on Friday when he led a team of the Bureau’s top officials on a visit to the EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two agencies have strengthened their partnership on a renewed strategic alliance against crimes.

Wray, in his remarks, expressed delight at the bond that had existed over the years between the EFCC and FBI and called for upscaling in the face of…