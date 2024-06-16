FRSC launches special patrol to forestall road crashes in Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Oyo Sector Command has launched a special patrol to forestall road traffic crashes during the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

While highlighting the motive behind the special patrol at a news conference in Ibadan on Friday, the Corps Sector Commander in Oyo, Rosemary Alo said that the corps is faced with challenges of safe use of the highway.

Alo said that the challenges include the ugly trend of using trailers and trucks to convey human beings, night trips, fatigue, speed violations, driving under influence, as well as overloading of vehicles.

According to her, the objectives…