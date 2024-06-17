Police arrest armed robbers who gang-raped three women in Anambra





The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and serial rapists in Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, wo disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 16, 2024, said the suspects, Chukwuma Diji and Micheal Edochie, gang raped a married woman and two other ladies during operations in Abagana community.

The PPRO added that two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun and six live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“In the early hours of 15/6/2024 Police Operatives attached to Abagana division arrested two serial offenders wanted on a case of alleged rape and armed robbery, recover two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q link motorcycle,” the statement read.

“The suspects are Chukwuma Diji ‘M’ AKA Sympathy or Chi-boy aged 35years of Obinagu Umudun Village,…