Chrisean Rock sentenced to jail after felony fugitive arrest





Chrisean Rock has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and is facing extradition to Oklahoma following her recent arrest on a felony fugitive warrant.

The reality TV personality was arrested on June 10 at the Van Nuys West Courthouse in Los Angeles over a warrant issued from Oklahoma.

Initial reports from TMZ revealed that Rock was wanted in Oklahoma for charges including “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute” and “possession of a controlled dangerous substance,” stemming from a February 18, 2022 arrest.

Rock was booked on Thursday, June 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a felony charge. Her booking record indicated “NO BAIL” and provided no information about her release date. Later in the day, the felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

On Monday, June 17, Rock was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She is currently detained at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California.

The record still indicates her hold by…