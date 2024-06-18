Does he want President Tinubu dead?- Presidency slams Peter Obi for condemning plans to acquire new aircrafts for President Tinubu and VP Shettima





The Presidency has slammed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for condemning plans by the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Obi in a statement released on Monday, June 17, described the move as insensitive given the fact that many Nigerians were dealing with economic hardship inflicted on them by the Federal Government’s policies.

However, in a swift reaction to his stance, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardized by flying faulty aircraft.

Speaking with Punch, Onanuga said;