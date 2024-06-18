Talibans II by Burnaboy crosses 50 million streams on Spotify

Burna Boy has created another streaming record on Spotify with the recently released song, ‘’Talibans II’.

The song recently crossed the 50 million streams on Spotify, making him the fastest African song to do so, since its release.

The music was originally released by Byron Messia in August 2023, but a collaborating remix with Burna Boy shot the music to billboard hot 100.

The remix was released July 21 through Ztekk Simple Stupid Records, opening with a staggering 7.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 26%), 4.2 million U.S. streams (up 136%) and less than 1,000 downloads sold (up 187%) in the July 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate.

An “X” page incharge of Burna Boy’s songs and records statistics, posted on its page, “burnaboy x @byron_messia’s “Talibans II” has surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify”

