TomTom Announces Musical Sensations, Fireboy and The Cavemen, as Brand Ambassadors – THISDAYLIVE

The management of Cadbury Nigeria PLC, makers of menthol candy, TomTom Candy, has announced partnership with Nigeria’s sensational musical artistes, Fireboy and The Cavemen. The duo will serve as brand ambassadors, promoting the TomTom brand through various marketing strategies.

At the unveiling, which took place in Lagos, handlers of the Tom-Tom brand said the strategic partnership merges TomTom’s commitment to excellence and innovation with Fireboy and The Cavemen’s unparalleled talent and influence in the music industry. As brand ambassadors, Fireboy and The Cavemen will play a pivotal role in promoting and communicating TomTom’s initiatives to a diverse audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Fireboy and The Cavemen to the Cadbury Nigeria PLC family,” says Morolake Emokpaire, Marketing Lead, West Africa at Mondelēz International. She added that “their genuine musical prowess and unwavering dedication perfectly align with our…