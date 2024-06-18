Motorcycle rider stabs peacemaker to death in Lagos





A private security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, has died after being allegedly stabbed during a minor altercation in Lagos.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said that the security guard was attacked by an Okada rider while trying to settle a quarrel.

Hundeyin stated that the incident occurred on Thursday at the Idi-Araba area of the state.

“On that fateful day, around 9:20 p.m., the police received a distress call from a concerned community member regarding a disturbance at Igbira Road, Idi-Araba,” the PPRO said.

He also said that police operatives swiftly moved to the scene where an eyewitness provided an account of the events.

According to the witness, the security guard intervened in a minor altercation between the Okada rider and another individual.

“Unexpectedly, the motorcycle rider, whose identity is withheld, allegedly turned his aggression…