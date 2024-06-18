IRF promotes sustainable agriculture, holds exhibition

In celebration of the country’s food, agriculture, innovation, and sustainability, the Intergenerational Rescue Foundation (IRF) has started preparation for Agroween 2024.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of IRF, Mrs. Bimbola Bolaji-Aghahowa, Agroween is a revolutionary initiative that aims to address food insecurity, shortages, wastage, and hunger while promoting agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

“Agroween 2024 promises to be an exciting and impactful event, featuring exhibitions, equipment displays, parades, and interactive sessions on sustainable agricultural practices,” she noted.

Bolaji-Aghahowa stated that the event would bring…