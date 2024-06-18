How I Learnt Music Production From My Brother, Retroboombeatz





Imo State-born producer, Okoro Chibueze Clinton, popularly known as Retroboombeatz, was born into the family of Mr & Mrs Okoro in the city of Abuja in the mid-1990s, with his early education also in the Federal Capital city.

The ace music producer, whose penchant for music was inspired by his mother, who was a catholic choir member and his dad a music enthusiast, has revealed that he learnt the music production craft from his older brother while he was growing up.

According to him, his passion for music stems from the rich tapestry of music he listened to when his mum directed the choir and filled their home with the Oriental brothers’ sound, Sir Warrior and Oliver De Coque, which was a symphony that set the stage for his musical journey. But the mantle of music mentorship that metamorphosed into music production was taken by his elder brother, who initiated him into the craft.

His foray into music production started with his brother brought home different loops of…





