AHF Nigeria Advocates Age-appropriate Sexuality Education For Children

By Justina Auta

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, an International NGO, has advocated for an age-appropriate Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) to enhance health outcomes and protect children from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and abuse.

The AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director, Dr Echey Ijezie, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, in commemoration of the International Day of the African Child (IDAC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is annually celebrated on June 16 to raise awareness and focus on challenges children in African countries face in receiving quality education.

The day is also to honour those who participated in the 1976 Soweto uprising and has since become an observance day about the rights of African children.

The programme director, therefore, said “AHF’s commitment to fostering CSE stems from extensive global research, which highlights its many benefits – including reduction in early sexual…