FUOYE final year criminology student arrested for allegedly raping male colleague





Police have arrested a final year student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State, Olalekan Oni, for allegedly raping a male colleague.

The student of the Criminology Department popularly known as Asiwaju, recently presented his project research on the topic: “Causes and Youth involvement in criminal activity: A case study of Oye Local Government Area”

In a video making the rounds online on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the accused, wearing a shirt and shorts, is seen being taken away by police amidst a crowd

The National Association of Ondo State Students issued statements distancing itself from the accused, clarifying that he is not a member or affiliate of the union.

“We want to clarify that the individual Oni Olalekan popularly known as Asiwaju accused of sexual assault and who has publicly denounced our association on Monday 10th of June 2024, is not a member, an executive or appointee of our association,” the statement read.

“We would like to…