Lazio open talks with Manchester United over �30m summer move for�Mason�Greenwood





Italian club, Lazio have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a £ 30 million swoop for Mason Greenwood.

According to Sport Mail, Lazio have a long-standing interest in the striker, who spent last season on loan at Getafe and have now approached their Old Trafford counterparts over a move this summer.

Talks are developing positively over an initial £30million fee that could rise with performance-related add-ons, according to well-placed sources.

Lazio are not the only club interested in Greenwood, with Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli among the clubs keen.

Lazio believe they can provide the platform for Greenwood to take the next positive step in his rehabilitation following his controversial exit from last season amid attempted rape allegations.

The case was eventually dropped by in February 2023.

Lazio are trying to convince Greenwood that their project provides the best chance to continue rebuilding on the progress made at Getafe as…