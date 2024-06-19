Oyo Aggregation Project Promises Hundreds of Jobs in Sabi Partnership – THISDAYLIVE

Bayo Akinloye

A new partnership between Sabi, the $1 billion GMV B2B e-commerce platform, and Nigerian agricultural companies Nectar Fresh Limited and Meadow Foods has been established with the support of the Nigerian government to address the ongoing supply chain and development challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The Oyo State Aggregation initiative aims to create a reliable supply chain of various premium crops, including 30,000 MT of cashew nuts and 10,000 MT of shea nuts. The partnership will create jobs and drive economic growth in the small communities of Saki, Otiki, and Agbugudu while exploring new regions in the Opara Forest. The project spans a vast 250,000-hectare forest and leverages advanced drone technology to ensure full exploration and sustainable resource management.

This initiative also heralds a new era of responsible agricultural production, integrating access, technology, and innovation to ensure continued access to the…