Nigerian woman arrested for murder of her 2-year-old�son in US





U.S. Marshals in Texas have captured a Nigerian woman accused in the murder of her 2-year-old son.

Sharday Bakare was captured by Marshals on Monday, June 17, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child abuse.



According to Shelby County court records, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and EMTs responded to the 2600 block of Margot St. just before 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, where they found the two-year-old boy unresponsive, bruised, and bleeding from the mouth. The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

On June 17, U.S. Marshals found Bakare at a residence in Glenn Heights, Texas. She was taken into custody without incident and awaits extradition back to Tennessee, officials said.

Last month, Bakare’s boyfriend was arraigned on charges that he beat the 2-year-old to death.

Anthony Andrews was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on May 9, 2024, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. He is currently in…